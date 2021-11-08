Riviera River Cruises Opens Bookings for 2022 Holiday Season Cruises
Those who want to get a jump on their 2022 vacation planning for the holidays will be able to with Riviera River Cruises.
The cruise line opened bookings for its 2022 holiday sailings for guests to enjoy the festive season in Europe.
“We offer a wonderful variety of festive cruises for the holidays to help guests celebrate before, during and after Christmas,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America.
“Get into the spirit of the season by visiting some of Europe’s best yuletide markets, wake up Christmas morning with a tree and other trimmings on board, or raise a glass alongside other passengers and toast the arrival of 2023. With 2022 departures now on sale, it’s even possible to give someone special in your life the gift of a European river cruise for next year.”
Sailings are offered on both the Rhine and Danube rivers.
Before Christmas, guests can enjoy either the Five-day Enchanting Rhine & Yuletide Markets River Cruise, sailing to Bonn, Rüdesheim and Koblenz, and a visit to Cologne, or visit Budapest, Vienna and Bratislava on the six-day Danube’s Imperial Cities & Yuletide Markets River Cruise.
For those who would like to celebrate the holiday on board, there are two sailings offered:
Christmas on the Rhine, an eight-day cruise departing December 21, 2022, traveling to Koblenz, Rüdesheim, Speyer, Strasbourg, Boppard and Cologne. This sailing also includes a Christmas Day gala dinner, a Christmas musical performance, a folklore show and a classical music concert on board.
The Christmas on the Blue Danube is an eight-day cruise that calls in Vienna, Salzburg or Linz, Budapest and Bratislava, and visits to Esztergom, Melk Abbey and Schönbrunn Palace. For the holiday festivities, the cruise also includes a Christmas Day gala dinner, a Christmas classical quartet recital and a Hungarian Christmas folklore show on board.
Guests can also choose a New Year's sailing. There are also two over this holiday on the Rhine and Danube.
The New Year on the Rhine is a six-day sailing that departs on December 28, 2022. The journey includes Rüdesheim, Frankfurt, Koblenz and Cologne. For the holiday, guests can enjoy a New Year’s Eve gala dinner, midnight drinks and canapés, a New Year’s Day brunch, a classical music recital and a folklore show on board.
The six-day New Year on the Blue Danube departs on December 29, 2022. Guests visit Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna and Schönbrunn Palace. For the holiday, guests can take part in a New Year’s Eve gala dinner, midnight drinks and canapés, a New Year’s Day brunch, a classical music recital and a folklore show on board.
