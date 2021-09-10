Riviera River Cruises Plans Restart Of European Cruises
After restarting operations on Portugal’s Douro River in August, Riviera River Cruises has restarted cruising in F European destinations are restarting.
Now underway are cruises on the Seine and Rhône rivers in France and on the Main River and Main-Danube Canal in Germany.
All guests boarding Riviera ships must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test prior to travel.
“After 18 months of uncertainty in the travel industry, we’re excited to finally be restarting our river cruises in Portugal, France and Germany,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ executive vice president-sales and marketing in North America. “As our ships get underway, we’re committed to the health and safety of all guests and crew aboard them by requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or negative tests, as well as taking other precautions. And if a guest isn’t happy by the second day of their cruise, we’ll bring them home with a refund.”
Itineraries running through Nov. 22 include the “Douro, Porto and Salamanca” river cruise, the “Seine, Paris & Normandy” cruise, the “Burgundy, the River Rhone & Provence” river cruise, and “Medieval Germany.”
Riviera is continuing to evaluate travel guidelines throughout Europe and restart additional itineraries when possible.
Flexible customer care policies include COVID-19 cancellation and curtailment protection, and Riviera’s happiness guarantee. If a guest isn’t able to travel specifically due to COVID-19, the booking can be transferred to another departure date for free with as little as 24 hours’ notice. If a guest has to cut their holiday short specifically due to COVID-19 and a travel insurer doesn’t cover it, Riviera will provide compensation for the missed portion of the cruise. And if a guest isn’t happy by the second day of their cruise, Riviera will assist in bringing them home with a full refund.
The company says it ensures each ship is scrupulously clean by regularly disinfecting shared equipment and touch points, disinfecting suitcase handles, making hand sanitizer available throughout the ship, social distancing on coaches for excursions with temperature checks upon reboarding, providing contact-free services throughout the ship, full table service in restaurants with seating to allow for social distancing, performing daily temperature checks and health screenings for crew members, and requiring face coverings for crew members where necessary.
Riviera’s fleet offers spacious cabins and suites, and its cruises include four-course dinners featuring international and regional specialties, as well as expert-led excursions to classic sights and lesser-known places.
Riviera promises never to add hidden surcharges or fees, and it doesn’t automatically include gratuities or drinks, so the choice is up to guests.
