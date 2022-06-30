Riviera River Cruises Unveils New France Itinerary for 2023
Claudette Covey June 30, 2022
Riviera River Cruises will debut a new 11-day itinerary plying France’s Saone and Rhone rivers next year.
“We’re thrilled to offer this new cruise on the Saone and Rhone Rivers starting next year,” said Marilyn Conroy, Riviera River Cruises’ executive vice president sales and marketing North America.
“The roundtrip from Lyon offers convenience and at 11 days there's plenty of time to explore the region, from the heart of Burgundy to the shore of the Mediterranean Sea.
“As always, Riviera is the only European river cruise line that doesn’t accept bookings directly from consumers, instead working exclusively with travel advisors and their clients – when a consumer comes to us, we refer their business back to you.”
Just some of the highlights of the “Lyon, Provencal Rhone & the Camargue River Cruise” include the villages of Burgundy, Arles, Avignon and the Camargue wetland, which is known for its pink flamingoes.
Rates for the itinerary start at $3,729 per person, double.
Departures will be available from April through October of next year.
Riviera River Cruises features 20 itineraries on 10 rivers and waterways and departures for solo travelers with no single supplement.
