Royal Caribbean Announced Bahamian Paratriathlete as New Ship’s Godmother
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood November 11, 2021
Royal Caribbean International announced it has named Bahamian paratriathlete Erin Brown as Godmother of the new Odyssey of the Seas ship.
The 41-year-old mother of two and internationally decorated paratriathlete will accept the honor of blessing the innovative Royal Caribbean vessel at its naming ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 13.
Brown lost her leg after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma, but instead of giving up, she worked even harder and reinvented herself.
“A sudden change like the one I experienced is just an opportunity to rebrand yourself to yourself and to society,” Brown said. “All those skills you had before – you still have them.”
The talented paratriathlete now works as an advocate for rights for the disabled and works at the University of The Bahamas as the compliance officer and counselor for those living with physical disabilities.
“From the moment we heard Erin’s story, how her courage and determination inspired others and led to a more inclusive consciousness about succeeding with disabilities, we were moved and knew she was a natural choice for Godmother of our newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas,” Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said. “A Godmother serves as the guiding spirit of the ship and brings good luck and safe travels to its guests and crew who sail on board for years to come.”
“Having Erin as our Godmother is a fitting way for us to pay tribute to The Bahamas as well,” Bayley continued. “We are excited about this ceremony and honoring our longtime partners as well as the newest Bahamian-flagged ship in our fleet.”
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Bahamas
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS