Royal Caribbean Announces 2023-2024 Australia Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood March 22, 2022
After Australia announced its ban on international cruise ships had been lifted, Royal Caribbean International revealed its 2023-2024 cruises from the country would be packed with returning favorites, firsts and new itineraries.
Starting in October 2023, Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas return to Australia to sail from Brisbane and Sydney. Enchantment of the Seas will make its Australian debut with new destinations and itineraries from Sydney.
The cruise line’s Australian itineraries range from two-night getaways to 19-night adventures.
“It’s thrilling to welcome back two Quantum Class ships Down Under, demonstrating Royal Caribbean’s commitment to the region,” Royal Caribbean managing director Gavin Smith said. “Plus, because there’s always more room for adventure with Royal Caribbean, we’ve taken the opportunity to bring Enchantment of the Seas to Australia to offer unique sailings that visit new destinations we know our guests are excited to explore.”
“We look forward to even more guests, their loved ones and families creating memories while holidaying with us in several of the most spectacular places on earth,” Smith continued.
On Quantum, passengers will be able to choose from three- to 13-night cruises to explore Queensland’s stunning coast, including destinations like Airlie Beach and Cairns. Ovation will offer a mix of 20 voyages, including 9- to 11-night sailings that visit destinations along New Zealand’s coastline.
In addition, Enchantment will offer eight- to 11-night sailings that visit Raiatea, French Polynesia; Isle of Pines, Mare; and Lifou, New Caledonia. Royal Caribbean’s Australian itineraries are now on sale through the cruise line’s website, giving travelers the chance to celebrate with half-price deposits when they book through April 5.
Earlier this month, the Australian Department of Health said its decision to let the ban on international cruise ships expire on April 17 was based on advice from medical experts. The ban was implemented in March 2020 when COVID-19 officially became a pandemic, has “been highly effective in preventing and controlling the entry, emergence and spread of COVID-19 in Australian territory.”
Sponsored Content
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Australia
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS