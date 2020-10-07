Last updated: 09:03 AM ET, Wed October 07 2020

Royal Caribbean Extends Suspension of Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood October 07, 2020

Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas
PHOTO: Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas. (photo via SergeYatunin/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

The Royal Caribbean Group announced the suspension of sailings would be extended through November 30, excluding voyages from Hong Kong.

Royal Caribbean continues to work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on a healthy return to service for passengers, crew members and the communities the cruise line visits.

The company also revealed that Celebrity Cruises would be suspending its full 2020/21 winter program in Australia and Asia. In addition, Azamara will be suspending its 2020/21 winter sailings throughout Australia and New Zealand, South Africa and South America.

Officials from Royal Caribbean announced they would be reaching out to impacted customers and travel advisors to share further details and address any questions or concerns.

The news comes days after Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced the extension of its suspension of global voyages through November 30 for all three of its cruise brands.

The Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands extended their previously announced suspensions as the company works in tandem with global government and public health authorities on a plan for a safe return to sailing.

Earlier this week, the CDC revealed it had extended its No Sail Order and Suspension of Further Embarkation through October 31.

