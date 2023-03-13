Royal Caribbean Launches Program for Artists From Cruise Destinations
Royal Caribbean International announced the launch of a new program designed to find up-and-coming artists from destinations the cruise line visits to add spirit to Icon of the Seas.
Dubbed the Artist Discovery Program, Royal Caribbean revealed it was developed to infuse every region’s spirit and culture into the curated art collections on board ships, highlighting and celebrating destinations and people.
Starting in the Caribbean, local artists can send their submissions through April 4, with the first group of artists commissioned to paint nine large-scale murals in three highly visible locations: the Royal Promenade neighborhood, Icon’s main entrance and within the Suite Neighborhood.
“The Artist Discovery Program is a project close to our hearts at Royal Caribbean because the destinations we visit are family,” president and CEO Michael Bayley said. “And it’s only fitting that we begin our search for up-and-coming artists who are in the Caribbean; it’s where we got our start more than 50 years ago.”
“Vacationers want to immerse themselves in the places they visit,” Bayley continued. “This is a way to spotlight the beauty of the local cultures and people in the places they see and enjoy every day on their cruise, beginning with large-scale canvases on a first-of-its-kind adventure, Icon of the Seas.”
Every artist will receive a grant from the cruise line, ranging from $20,000 to more than $100,000. Later this year, the winners will work closely with the Newbuilding team behind Royal Caribbean’s renowned ships to bring their concepts to life in Turku, Finland, where Icon is under construction.
To enter the competition, artists must submit five samples of conceptual work, a copy of their resume and a brief artist statement that helps explain their work, inspiration and other details regarding the pieces submitted.
When Icon of the Seas debuts, the ship will sail year-round, seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami.
