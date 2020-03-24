Royal Caribbean Ltd. Suspends Sailings Until May 12
Theresa Norton March 24, 2020
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has extended the suspension of sailings globally until May 12.
The company won’t resume operations in Alaska and Canada/New England until July 1, when Canada’s ban on cruise ship calls is set to expire.
“We are working with our guests to address this disruption to their vacations, and we are genuinely sorry for their inconvenience,” the company said in a press statement. “We are also working with our crew to sort out the issues this decision presents for them.”
RCCL brands include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises and Silversea Cruises. A 30-day suspension was announced on March 13 and that has been extended for another month.
On its website, Celebrity noted that “extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. … We understand the severity of the public health crisis confronting us around the world and want to ensure that we play our part and take appropriate action. We are working with all guests impacted by these changes and appreciate the patience and understanding of all those involved during these unprecedented times.”
