Royal Caribbean Moves Ahead With Beach Club on Antigua
Theresa Norton February 14, 2020
Royal Caribbean International has signed an agreement to develop a previously announced private beach club for its guests near Fort James on the island of Antigua.
The agreement means planning and development for the Royal Beach Club can get underway, with a ground-breaking scheduled for later this year and completion in 2021.
The agreement was signed with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, along with the assistance of the Consulate General of Antigua and Barbuda.
The Royal Beach Club at Antigua will sit along more than a half-mile of beachfront and will include private cabanas, a pool with a swim-up bar, regional fare, island-style BBQ, live music, jet skis, paddle boarding, snorkeling, and a family splash pad.
“The Royal Beach Club will deliver a memorable beach day to our guests,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Together with the government of Antigua and Barbuda, we will bring to life an experience that will bring more visitors to these idyllic islands and create significant economic benefits and opportunities. In addition, we are looking at ways for the local community to also enjoy the beach club on days our ships are in other destinations.”
The cruise line also committed to bringing Symphony of the Seas to the island’s capital St. John’s on Nov. 3, 2020.
