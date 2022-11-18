Royal Caribbean Names Godmother of Wonder of the Seas After TikTok Contest Search
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Noreen Kompanik November 18, 2022
Royal Caribbean International announced its selection for Wonder Mom and Godmother for the cruise line’s Wonder of the Seas after a TikTok search.
Based on entries received in the #SearchforWonderMom TikTok contest, the cruise line selected Pennsylvania resident Marie McCrea, nominated by her daughter Allie, for the time-honored role representing Royal Caribbean’s newest Oasis Class ship. She will accept the honor of bestowing a blessing of safekeeping on the Wonder during a naming ceremony on December 9, 2022 in Port Canaveral, Florida.
As part of the privilege, Marie and her family will be hosted on an exclusive 7-night voyage in the Ultimate Family Suite that will visit the cruise line’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas. The honor also includes five-star hotel accommodations, first-class flights and spending money for the family getaway.
Royal Caribbean has also invited the Wonder Mom finalists to set sail on Wonder with their families, honoring their inspiring journeys and the lifelong memories they’ve created with their loved ones.
“The search for such an inspiring mom who embodies the spirit of Wonder of the Seas was anything but easy. Marie and her family have a heartening and encouraging story that made us cry and rejoice and hopeful, and throughout it all, she inspired wonder and adventure in those around her,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International.
“I want to thank everyone who nominated the Wonder Moms in their own lives. More than 16,000 videos were created, and I was in awe of all the incredible stories of the everyday heroes who are motivating those around them to discover, wonder and make memories.”
Marie McCrea, a devoted mom, wife and cancer survivor responded to the selection by saying “This is a tremendous honor to have been chosen amongst all the incredible nominees, and I am so excited to have the opportunity to serve as the Godmother for Wonder of the Seas.”
The reveal of Wonder’s Godmother follows the largest cruise ship in the world’s first arrival into Port Canaveral on November 13 for 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.
