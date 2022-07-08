Royal Caribbean Offers Call-Back Feature to Travel Advisors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton July 08, 2022
Royal Caribbean International now offers a call-back function to minimize hold times for travel advisors. The feature is first available to trade partners booking groups and is expected to be broadly available for U.S.- and Canada-based trade at the end of August 2022.
When travel partners call the contact centers, they are prompted with the option of a call back if the wait time exceeds 20 minutes. Once prompted, travel partners can leave a brief message and input their number to seek a call back from a Royal Caribbean representative. A direct number to a landline or mobile is required; extensions are not supported.
This is the latest automation enhancement from Royal Caribbean in the past 24 months designed to help travel partners.
Some of these enhancements include:
– FlexPay: Travel partners can now pre-schedule up to 10 automatic payments that can be arranged by date, amount and can even accept more than one credit card.
– FCC Redemption Tool: Allows travel partners to redeem future cruise credits in three steps and check on the status of an FCC. The Insight tool generates personalized FCC reminder emails to clients reminding them of the credit(s) they have available.
– Latte: Latte was enhanced to redeem FCCs and allow for multiple FCCs to be applied at once.
– eQuote: This marketing tool helps create tailored quotes and generate leads.
– Vaccine Testing and Requirements Tool: Launched in January 2022, this tool helps travel partners access and share with clients the current protocols for the guest’s sailing date and itinerary. Their clients receive a designed, customized email that includes the travel partner name and contact information.
– Cruise Planner: Introduced in March 2022, travel partners can explore the available offerings (i.e., shore excursions, dining options, beverage/dining packages, etc.) based on ship and sail date to better serve their clients.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS