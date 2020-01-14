Royal Caribbean Offers Special Wave Season Savings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke January 14, 2020
Royal Caribbean International is celebrating 2020 Wave Season with a phenomenal limited-time offer this winter.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Launches BOGO Flash Sale With...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Alaska Airlines Offers Flight Discounts Tied to Northern LightsAirlines & Airports
Southwest, JetBlue Offering Flight Deals From $29 One-WayAirlines & Airports
Princess Cruises Launches Spring on Sale EventCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Now through January 31, 2020, guests can save 60 percent off their second guest and a bonus of up to $150 in instant savings. Plus, kids aged 12 and under sail free.
Travelers can unlock these special savings on a variety of ships, destinations and experiences, including the cruise line's newly-launched private island oasis, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.
Royal Caribbean also recently revealed its Caribbean sailings for the upcoming 2021-22 cruise season, with bookings currently open.
Contact your travel agent or visit RoyalCaribbean.com for more information and reservations.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS