Royal Caribbean Offers Special Wave Season Savings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke January 14, 2020

Oasis of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International, cruise ship
PHOTO: Oasis of the Seas. (photo via Royal Caribbean International)

Royal Caribbean International is celebrating 2020 Wave Season with a phenomenal limited-time offer this winter.

Now through January 31, 2020, guests can save 60 percent off their second guest and a bonus of up to $150 in instant savings. Plus, kids aged 12 and under sail free.

Travelers can unlock these special savings on a variety of ships, destinations and experiences, including the cruise line's newly-launched private island oasis, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean also recently revealed its Caribbean sailings for the upcoming 2021-22 cruise season, with bookings currently open.

Contact your travel agent or visit RoyalCaribbean.com for more information and reservations.

