Royal Caribbean Puts 2022-23 Northeast Sailings on Sale
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke February 12, 2021
Royal Caribbean International's new Atlantic and Caribbean cruises departing from New York and Boston between May 2022 and April 2023 are now open for sale, the cruise line announced Thursday.
Adventure of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas and Voyager of the Seas will sail itineraries ranging from four to 11 nights from Canada to the Caribbean.
Adventure of the Seas will offer a combination of itineraries from Cape Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey. Options will include five-night Bermuda cruises and brand new nine-night Eastern Caribbean sailings featuring islands like St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, Bermuda and Royal Caribbean’s private destination, Labadee, in Haiti. Additional itineraries aboard Adventure of the Seas include four- and nine-night cruises along the East Coast featuring calls in Halifax, Nova Scotia; Saint John, New Brunswick; Boston; Portland and Bar Harbor, Maine.
Meanwhile, Anthem of the Seas is scheduled to arrive in New York from Southampton, England in October 2022. Equipped with exceptional attractions like the RipCord by iFly skydiving and North Star observation capsule, the popular vessel will sail seven-night cruises to the Bahamas that include full days in both Nassau and Royal Caribbean's private island in Perfect Day at CocoCay. Anthem's 11-night southern Caribbean sailings will feature visits to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; St. John’s, Antigua; Castries, St. Lucia; and Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis.
Finally, Voyager of the Seas will make her Boston debut following a 14-night Arctic Crossing from Copenhagen, Denmark before embarking on seven-night sailings to Canada visiting coastal towns such as Saint John, Halifax, Bar Harbor and Portland, Maine. The ship will also sail to San Juan on a seven-night cruise featuring stops in the Dominican Republic, St. Thomas and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
You won’t believe where adventure can take you when you sail from our northeast ports during our best season yet. Whether you sail from Cape Liberty or Boston, 2022 is the time to in an unforgettable escape to the destinations you’ve been dreaming of. pic.twitter.com/BmGW3wcAy8— Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) February 11, 2021
Royal Caribbean is currently awaiting direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to proceed with test voyages and recently announced that it will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for crew members before sailings resume.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International, Canada, Caribbean, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS