Royal Caribbean Releases 2023-2024 Asia Lineup for Spectrum of the Seas
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Donald Wood August 24, 2022
Royal Caribbean International released its line-up of voyages on Spectrum of the Seas for 2023-2024.
Longer cruises are making a comeback, with the cruise line offering a mix of new five- to 12-night voyages that whisk adventurers to destinations in Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, in addition to popular short sailings to Malaysia and Thailand.
Next season’s year-round adventures on Asia’s largest ship are now open to book.
Royal Caribbean’s five-, seven-, nine- and 12-night itineraries offer memorable adventures and must-see destinations like Bangkok, Thailand; Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; and Manila, Philippines.
“During Royal Caribbean’s first year-round season in Singapore, we’ve continued to see travelers return for more,” Royal Caribbean vice president Angie Stephen said. “Being able to visit international shores again has only increased that demand. People want to cruise with us, and now they can set their sights on new adventures for next year.”
“The combination of Asian-themed experiences and signature favorites on board with the opportunities to explore Asia’s energetic cities, traditional architecture and exotic landscapes makes for the perfect way to embark on the revenge travel vacationers are seeking today,” Stephen continued.
The cruise line also boasts three- and four-night getaways to destinations like Penang, Malaysia, and Phuket, Thailand, on Spectrum of the Seas to round out the next year-round season.
The upcoming cruises include two 12-night sailings, which visit as many as seven destinations across three countries. These sailings can also be taken back-to-back, stopping at a new spot almost every day for the 24-night adventure, including Hong Kong, Tokyo, Mount Fuji, Nha Trang and more.
