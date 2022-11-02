Royal Caribbean Removes Pre-Cruise Testing Requirements for Most Cruises
Royal Caribbean is making it easier for passengers to sail this fall, eliminating the requirement to test negative for COVID-19 prior to departure on select U.S. sailings, regardless of the guest's vaccination status.
The cruise line confirmed the eased protocols in a message to customers and travel advisors.
"Effective November 2, 2022, all travelers on U.S. sailings — regardless of vaccination status — will no longer require pre-departure testing (excludes sailings to Colombia, Haiti, & Honduras)."
As noted, the relaxed conditions don't apply to sailings visiting Colombia, Haiti or Honduras. On these voyages, guests age 12 and up who are not fully vaccinated have three days to test negative. However, guests under the age of 12 do not have any testing requirements.
Royal Caribbean continues to recommend that guests be fully vaccinated and does ask passengers to disclose their vaccine status during check-in.
