Royal Caribbean Returns to Malaysia During Singapore Sailings
Royal Caribbean International announced it would arrive at a destination the cruise line hasn’t visited in over two years during sailings from Singapore onboard Spectrum of the Seas.
Starting on June 30, Royal Caribbean will begin cruising to popular destinations in Malaysia, including Penang and Kuala Lumpur. The cruise line will offer a line-up of shore excursions, including a journey to St. George's Church in Penang and the Batu Caves of Kuala Lumpur.
“We are thrilled to be the first cruise line in Singapore to reconnect holidaymakers with Asia’s beautiful destinations once again,” Royal Caribbean vice president Angie Stephen said. “After more than two years, the excitement from guests, both locals and fly cruisers, along with our travel partners is undeniable.”
In addition to the existing adventures scheduled for passengers in and around Singapore, the new three- and four-night itineraries to Malaysia offer guests of all ages the first opportunity to sail and explore its international shores again.
“Singapore is a top destination in and of itself, and its proximity to neighboring countries makes it easy to venture out and explore,” Stephen continued. “There’s no better way to take full advantage of this than by taking a cruise, where guests can enjoy the ultimate combination of thrills, entertainment, dining and activities as they sail from one idyllic destination to the next on Spectrum of the Seas.”
Highlights of the Singapore sailings aboard Spectrum of the Seas include a virtual reality bungee trampoline adventure, Asian-inspired dining, an indoor activity complex, a skydiving simulator, an all-glass observation capsule and more.
Last month, Royal Caribbean announced all 26 ships were back in passenger service for the first time since March 2020. To celebrate, the company live-streamed the Rhapsody of the Seas’ departure from Rome on Facebook and Instagram. The virtual event included the other 25 ships operating in eight countries across seven time zones.
