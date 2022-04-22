Royal Caribbean Ship Struck by Cargo Vessel in the Bahamas
A Royal Caribbean International ship was struck by another vessel while it was docked in Freeport, Bahamas, on Wednesday.
According to RoyalCaribbeanBlog.com, Mariner of the Seas was docked in the Bahamas when a cargo ship—dubbed the Tropic Freedom—damaged the stern. Images following the allision were posted on social media.
RoyalCaribbeanBlog.com writer Allie Hubers was on the vessel when it was struck, and reported that the captain almost immediately made an announcement saying crew members had the situation under control.
A Royal Caribbean International spokesperson said the ship suffered only “minor damage” in the incident and “no one was injured on board.” Officials also said the vessel would continue on its itinerary as planned.
Mariner of the Seas was diverted to Freeport on Wednesday as part of an itinerary change so it could undergo maintenance, but it was unclear what work was done.
Earlier this month, Royal Caribbean announced it set a pair of new records after recording its largest-ever single booking day and the highest volume booking week for the period between March 26 and April 1.
The cruise line also announced the name of its sixth Oasis-Class cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas, at a steel-cutting ceremony at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.
For travel agents, Royal Caribbean recently announced an expanded partnership with its advisor partners that includes the launch of a FlexPay payment program.
