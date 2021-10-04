Royal Caribbean to Offer Pre-Cruise Testing at Select US Ports
Royal Caribbean Cruises is easing the minds of travelers concerned by ensuring they have the proper pre-cruise COVID-19 tests at select homeports in the United States.
According to Cruise Radio, Royal Caribbean’s current pre-cruise testing requirement calls for all passengers 12 years old and up to present a negative antigen or PCR test taken 48 hours before the scheduled departure date.
Travelers under 12 will receive a complimentary test before embarkation.
Previously, the cruise line required a negative coronavirus test 72 hours before departure, but the reduced time to 48 hours has caused concern amongst some travelers. As a result, Royal Caribbean is now offering appointment-only pre-cruise testing.
The tests are available at Port Canaveral (Allure of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas), PortMiami (Freedom of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas) and the Port of Tampa (Serenade of the Seas), with a cost of $105 each, which is not covered by the cruise line or insurance.
Travelers looking to take advantage of Royal Caribbean’s updated testing options must make a reservation for a pre-cruise COVID-19 test at least 30 minutes before their scheduled check-in time. Guests can also schedule multiple tests per reservation.
Last week, Tracesafe announced a new two-year wearable technology partnership with Royal Caribbean. The cruise line will utilize Tracesafe’s location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms as part of its Tracelet contact tracing wearable devices and bands, which are equipped with long-lasting batteries and RFID modules.
