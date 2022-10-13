Royal Caribbean to Open World's First Zero-Energy Cruise Terminal
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz October 13, 2022
Royal Caribbean announced its newest terminal, expected to open November 9 in Galveston, Texas, will be the first cruise terminal to generate all of its energy using on-site renewable energy production.
The Port of Galveston terminal will generate its own energy through solar panels located on its roof. It’s expected to be the first LEED Zero Energy-certified facility in the world. It also expects to receive LEED Gold certification within the first half of 2023.
The terminal measures 161,334 square-feet and is expected to welcome 630,000 travelers annually. It cost the cruise line $125 million to build. It relies upon 30,000 square feet of photovoltaic solar panels to generate its energy. Any energy not used by the terminal will be sent to Galveston’s power grid.
Any extra carbon emissions produced will be offset by carbon credits.
Who will use the terminal? Royal Caribbean International’s ships, including the Allure of the Seas, an Oasis-class ship that will be the first ship to dock in the terminal when it celebrates its opening in November.
"We are focused on innovating across all aspects of our company, especially in our work to advance sustainability in the communities we visit," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "We deeply value both the oceans we sail and the communities we visit and operate in, and the modern design and development features at our terminal in Galveston will work in service of both."
Royal Caribbean Group also practiced more sustainable methods of construction in accordance with its Destination Net Zero decarbonization plan, including utilizing materials that produce less carbon and generate less heat, reducing construction waste, minimizing sources of pollution, installing EV charging stations and more.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Texas
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS