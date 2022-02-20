Royal Caribbean Unveils Entertainment Aboard Wonder of the Seas
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Laurie Baratti February 20, 2022
Royal Caribbean International has just unveiled another element of the experience guests can expect to enjoy aboard its highly-anticipated new vessel, Wonder of the Seas—an original lineup of multisensory entertainment offerings.
One of the largest global producers of live entertainment, the cruise line has created a quartet of captivating and innovative new productions to populate its four high-tech, signature “stages”: air, ice and water and traditional dais.
Cutting-edge stage production technologies will combine with the talents of over 100 world-class performers and technicians within Royal Caribbean’s immersive, state-of-the-art, signature venues. These are the just-announced planned productions:
— inTENse – This high-octane is performed in the ship’s signature AquaTheater—a one-of-a-kind, open-air amphitheater that incorporates the deepest pool at sea. The all-female cast display incredible feats of athleticism, including aerial acrobatics, tumbling, slacklining acts, Olympic-level diving from heights of up to 55 feet, accentuated by fully immersive lighting and sound systems.
—365: The Seasons on Ice – In the ship’s signature Studio B ice-skating rink, champion skaters paint a tale of the Earth’s changing seasons through their artistic movements. Embodying the flow of time, performers’ moves are punctuated by state-of-the-art projection mapping, vivid imagery, colorful lighting and sound, as the venue transforms with the unfolding of each season.
— The Effectors II: Crash ‘n’ Burn – Set to launch later this year in the Royal Theater, this onstage spectacle features Royal Caribbean’s very own set of superheroes, known as “The Effectors”: Captain Viz, Lume, Pixel and Reverb. The team returns in this sequel to battle their archnemesis, Crash, and his new sidekick, Burn. This bigger and bolder second installment in the series sees our protagonists using their profound performance skills and artistic talents to save the planet, and vanquish their foes for good. The production showcases cutting-edge applications of autonomous technologies developed by Royal Caribbean.
— Voices: An Intimate Performance on a Grand Scale – Staged in the Royal Theater, this all-new style of musical production will shine a light on today’s culture of virtual communication, with evocative musical, vocal and dance performances that demonstrate the unifying power of performance art.
In addition to its bespoke stage productions, Wonder of the Seas will also feature a robust collection of live musical entertainment in various venues throughout the ship, creating the ultimate cruise vacation soundtrack for guests to enjoy both day and night.
