Royal Caribbean Unveils Wave Season Deal
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Claudette Covey January 13, 2023
Royal Caribbean International introduced a Wave Season offer of 30 percent savings and a Kids Sail Free promotion for 2023, 2024 and 2025 cruises for bookings made between Jan. 3-31, 2023.
“A tip for readers: Keep an eye out for flash deals like $550 instant savings and discounts on beverage and dining packages, shore excursions, Internet and more throughout the month,” the line said.
The sooner travelers reserve space, the better. Royal Caribbean noted that AAA reported that 52 percent of US adults are apt to consider a cruise in 2023 compared to 45 percent in 2022.
In December, Royal Caribbean reported its single-largest booking day on Black Friday.
“This has been a year for the books at Royal Caribbean International, from the full return of our 26 ships to the first look at Icon of the Seas, the best family vacation in the world,” Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley said at the time.
Blackout days apply for the Wave Season and Kids Sail Free promotion.
In other developments, Royal Caribbean relaunched its LoyalToYouAlways.com, which provides travel advisors with marketing, training and deployment information.
