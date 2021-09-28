Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas Set to Sail From Singapore
Royal Caribbean International announced its Spectrum of the Seas ship would sail a series of three- to nine-night itineraries from Singapore.
Starting October 21, 2022, Asia’s largest and most innovative vessel boasts Royal Caribbean’s first private enclave for suite guests, innovative dining concepts and stunning features and adventures, many of which have never been seen at sea.
Bookings for the Singapore vacations are now open.
Once onboard, travelers will experience an array of Asian-inspired cuisine, Asia’s first Sky Pad, luxury suites, cutting-edge entertainment venues, SeaPlex indoor activity space, the Star Moment karaoke bar, spacious family staterooms, 19 distinct dining options and more.
“We are thrilled to introduce a whole spectrum of new adventures with Spectrum of the Seas, which features groundbreaking escapades exclusively designed for the Asian market, a testament to Royal Caribbean’s confidence in the potential of the cruising industry in the region,” Royal Caribbean vice president Angie Stephen said.
“We have seen a surge in repeat cruisers, as well as a significant number of new to cruise guests, and look forward to bringing the best of the Royal Caribbean experience to our guests,” Stephen continued. “At the same time, we are excited to extend Quantum’s ultimate ocean getaways once again through early next year to continue catering to the strong demand for sailings from Singapore.”
As part of Royal Caribbean’s commitment to health and safety measures, the cruise line will require all guests and crew members to be fully vaccinated, starting on October 1. The ship also boasts robust onboard ventilation systems and enhanced cleaning and sanitization.
Last month, Royal Caribbean announced it would be sailing its full fleet once again by the spring of 2022 and detailed the lineup of ships returning to service.
