RSSC Launches Travel Advisor Sweepstakes Contest Alongside New Campaign

Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC) has just launched a new campaign, along with a sweepstakes contest for travel advisors, called ‘Unrivaled Space at Sea’. The cruise line’s new slogan draws attention to the ample amount of personal space that’s been designed into its luxury vessels and the Regent Seven Seas experience.
Regent’s inherent inclusion of generously-sized onboard spaces that allow for distancing among guests is destined to become a key differentiator for luxury travelers as they choose where to begin booking their future cruises post-pandemic. The company’s ideally-sized luxury cruise ships feature sprawling suites, multiple dining options and spacious social areas, enabling it to provide exceptional guest service with no crowding and no waiting.
“Our Unrivaled Space at Sea campaign reinforces all of our known and loved brand differentiators, such as personalized service, exquisite cuisine, immersive exploration and onboard experiences, highlighting how they are all enhanced through the abundance of personal space found on board The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet,” Jason Montague, Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
As part of the new campaign, an ‘Unrivaled Space at Sea’ toolkit was developed to empower travel advisors to well communicate the advantages of abundant space at sea aboard Regent cruises. Available through the RSSC agent portal, it includes a digital brochure, customizable flyer, video, web banners and images.
Lastly, RSSC has launched an ‘Unrivaled Space at Sea’ sweepstakes, giving North American travel advisors the chance to win a free luxury cruise for themselves that’s valued at approximately $20,000. To enter, travel advisors must submit a written testimonial on the contest webpage describing what ‘Unlimited Space at Sea’ means to them personally. The winner will be selected at random from among all eligible entries.
The winning travel advisor and one guest will enjoy a matchless luxury sailing experience, complete with unlimited shore excursions; free Wi-Fi throughout the ship; free specialty dining; unlimited complimentary beverages, including fine wines and spirits; and free valet laundry while aboard their cruise.
Montague remarked, “The incredible sweepstakes was launched as part of the campaign as we recognize and value the critical role that Travel Advisors serve in our industry. Their expertise is essential as we plan for our return to the sea and we are sure that the Unrivaled Space at Sea campaign toolkit will help Travel Advisors secure valuable luxury cruise bookings, right now.”
