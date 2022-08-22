Sailing the Med With Virgin Voyages Is a Shore Thing
The Valiant Lady is sailing through the Mediterranean this summer with calls in Spain, the Balearic Islands, Corsica, Sardinia and more.
Sailors with Virgin Voyages have lots of options to explore in port thanks to the cruise line's Shore Things excursions as well as late-night and overnight stays in port.
Shore Things are designed to be intimate and exclusive experiences that are shared by small groups of sailors and like-minded individuals.
The immersive and sustainable experiences feature themes such as design, food and beverages, music, nature and adventure. They are crafted to be thought-provoking and culturally rich as well as Instagrammable with up-close, tactile opportunities.
One such example is the Local Artisans Trio Tour available in Ajaccio, France. This Shore Thing explores the outskirts of the region, immersing guests in the flavors of Corsican products. Sailors visit a honey farm, an essential oils distillery and a vineyard for wines paired with local delicacies.
In Cagliari, Sardinia, guests can explore the flora and fauna of Monte Arcosu on an off-roading adventure. Monte Arcosu is the largest World Wildlife Fund reserve in Italy. After a scenic 4x4 ride, sailors enjoy a guided walk through the oak forests to learn about the Mediterranean flora and fauna and during the trek, guests can spot wildlife, including boar, hare, wildcats, partridges and possibly golden eagles.
In Cannes, guests have the chance to drive a sports car like James Bond. Sailors choose a Ferrari or a Lamborghini to cruise the roads of the French Riviera. Drivers get their car in Eze, a medieval village above the sea and motor along the famous Moyenne Corniche with an instructor. The experience includes a visit to a perfume factory, Nice's old town and a stop to see where the Formula One Grand Prix takes place in Monaco.
On the Bohemian Paradise Shore Thing, sailors explore Ibiza's artistic roots when artists, painters and designers flocked to the island in the early 1960s. Guests visit vibrant Las Dalias, a favorite market with stalls filled with tapas and juice stands, tea tents, handmade clothes and more. Visitors shop, people watch and dine and can even enjoy a massage or a palm reading.
Sailors can get out on the water with a kayaking excursion in Palma de Mallorca. Sailors explore the clear-blue inlets and secluded bays on the Kayaking the Mallorca Coast excursion. Sailors can also choose to hike in the Tramuntana Mountains, following an old communication path that connected towns and passes through olive groves, quaint villages and the charming town of Soller.
