Save Now, Cruise Later With Crystal Assured Savings

April 29, 2020
Travelers dreaming of the future when destinations and cruises are open and operating once again can take advantage of a special deal from Crystal Cruises.
The company’s Crystal Assured Savings gives passengers the opportunity to lock in an additional 2.5 percent in savings and choose a cruise later.
A $500 per person non-refundable deposit guarantees savings of 2.5 percent on any seven-night or longer sailing on ocean, river and expedition cruises in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Depending on the sailing, that can be as much as $50-$6,000 in savings.
The “open booking” deposit needs to be made by June 30, 2020, and guests must choose their cruise by March 31, 2021.
These deposits can be combinable with two-for-one fares and Book Now savings. They can also be used for Crystal Society savings, early final payment savings, back-to-back savings, combination voyage savings and unredeemed future cruise credits.
Customers can use these deposits with As You Wish onboard spending credits as well. The only thing the deposits are not combinable with is the Onboard Booking Savings.
Travelers can also make multiple open booking deposits if they plan on taking more than one future cruise with Crystal. The credits will be applied to the total deposit due once passengers make their bookings. The deposits are only good on new bookings, and future cruise credits may not be used to make the open booking deposit.
Travelers may make open deposit bookings for friends and family; however, the Crystal Assured Savings cannot be used for certain contract group fares or charters.
In addition to offering savings for future guests, the Crystal River Cruises' fleet recently received a Green Award certification on all four of its ships, and Crystal Cruises, along with several other lines, has invited guests to set sail virtually to get them through the time spent at home.
