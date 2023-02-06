Scenic and Emerald Launch New Bonus Savings Offer
Scenic Luxury Cruises and Emerald Cruises are offering a new two-week promotion with $500 savings per couple when they book select 2023 river or ocean cruises during the booking period of February 6 through February 17.
Scenic Luxury Cruises guests can take advantage of the promotion when they choose river cruises along the Rhine, Main, Danube, Rhône, Seine and Bordeaux rivers in Europe; the Mekong River in Southeast Asia; or on a selection of ocean sailings in the Arctic, Caribbean, Antarctica, Mediterranean, Northern Europe and North and South America.
Travelers who choose Emerald Cruises can enjoy the savings on river cruises along the Rhine, Main, Danube and Rhône rivers in Europe; the Mekong in Asia; and on the ocean with Caribbean luxury yacht cruises onboard the Emerald Azzurra or upcoming Emerald Sakara.
All selected itineraries eligible for these promotions must be eight days or longer. The bonus booking promotion is combinable with other offers, such as Scenic’s Southeast Asia River Cruise offers, which offer up to $1,750 in savings per couple on eligible river cruises with cruise/land combinations.
