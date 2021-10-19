Last updated: 09:44 AM ET, Tue October 19 2021

Scenic Cruises Launches Wonder Savings Event

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Lacey Pfalz October 19, 2021

Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Cruises has launched its Wonder Savings Event for both river and ocean cruises, with savings for new bookings made until December 15, 2021.

Guests can receive up to 25 percent off for all new bookings for 2022 and 2023 Europe and Southeast Asia river cruises. If the booking is paid in full by December 15 for a 2022 sailing, or 12 months in advance for a 2023 sailing, they can receive an extra five percent off.

Ocean cruises are also offering new savings. Select sailings from January through March 2022 on the Scenic Eclipse to South America and Antarctica are offering a Buy 3 Suites & Get One Free deal. The same ship is also offering 2-for-1 Business Class flights on select 2022 Antarctica, US & Canada Coastline, Central America and South America itineraries.

Additionally, guests can enjoy savings of up to 20 percent when a booking for an ocean cruise is paid in full by December 15 for a 2022 sailing or 12 months prior to sailing on a 2023 itinerary. This offer is combinable with the above ocean cruise offers.

Scenic Cruises offers all its guests a Flexible Booking Policy, allowing no additional fees for changes or cancellations made up to 60 days prior to departure.

To learn more or to book a cruise, visit Scenic Cruises online or contact your local travel advisor.

