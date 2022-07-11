Scenic Eclipse II Enters the Water for the First Time in Croatia
Scenic Group’s second ultra-luxury yacht, the 228-guest Scenic Eclipse II, entered the water for the first time in a float-out ceremony at the 3. Maj shipyard in Croatia.
Construction of the vessel is led by MKM Yachts, a division of the Scenic Group. Scenic Eclipse II is due to launch in April 2023, with a maiden voyage sailing from Lisbon to Barcelona.
Measuring 551 feet long and 71 feet wide, the “Discovery Yacht” is the sister to Scenic Eclipse, which launched to much fanfare in 2019.
Thanks to its innovative world-class technology and Polar 6 classification, Scenic Eclipse II is designed to meet the highest environmental standards and is structurally strengthened to navigate all seas, including the polar waters of Antarctica and the Arctic. For more information on the vessel, click here.
This latest vessel will have several enhancements, including a newly designed outdoor pool and Panorama Bar on its top deck and a next-generation custom-made submarine, Scenic Neptune II, capable of diving to a depth of up to 650 feet with eight guests.
“This is a big and important moment for all of us at Scenic,” said Glen Moroney, chairman and founder of Scenic Group.” Scenic Eclipse II represents improved vision of our pioneering approach in the world of ultra-luxury cruising. We are grateful to be able to build the most technologically advanced discovery passenger ships in the world and to cooperate with shipyards with a long, proud tradition of shipbuilding.”
After completion, Scenic Eclipse II will join its sister on itineraries in the Mediterranean, Scotland, the Americas, the Caribbean and both Polar regions. In 2024, Scenic Eclipse II also will visit Polynesia, Indonesia and Australia, where Scenic was founded 37 years ago.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has grown over its 36-plus-year history to include river and ocean cruises. Since 2008, Scenic has operated all-inclusive, luxury river cruises in Europe and Southeast Asia as well as luxury cruises on Egypt’s Nile on board a private luxury charter. In 2019, Scenic introduced Scenic Eclipse, a 228-guest ultra-luxury ship, and plans to deliver the second in 2023. Scenic is part of Scenic Group, which includes Emerald Cruises, Mayflower Cruises & Tours and Evergreen Tours.
