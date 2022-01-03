Scenic Eclipse Returns to Antarctica Starting January 2022
January 03, 2022
Scenic Discovery Yachts’ Scenic Eclipse ship will return to Antarctica beginning later this month for its first sailing season in 2022.
The ship will operate several 13 and 19-day sailings across the great white continent from January through March of the year. Prior to this, the Scenic Eclipse was sailing the Red Sea.
The 13-day Antarctica in Depth itinerary follows the Antarctica Peninsula, sailing through the Lemaire Channel and visiting a real working scientific outpost. The 19-day Antarctica & South Georgia itinerary adds an extra five days discovering South Georgia, along with Elephant Island, Cave Cove and more.
Guests booking a last-minute 2022 Antarctica voyage on the ship can enjoy 2-for-1 Business Class Air or $1,000 per person savings on all Antarctic voyages on the ship.
Jason Flesher, Scenic Discovery Yachts’ expedition operations manager, comments, “We’ve been planning this Antarctica season for months and we can’t wait to head back to the White Continent for a season of luxury and discovery. Thanks to the size and capabilities of Scenic Eclipse, we’ve been able to secure exclusive landings in Margarite Bay, a southern destination that very few ships can visit."
