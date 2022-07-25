Scenic, Emerald Cruises Launch ‘Second Guests Sail Free’ Promo
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Emerald Cruises Laurie Baratti July 25, 2022
Scenic Group has just launched a ‘Second Guest Sails Free’ promotion for two of its brands— Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises—available on a variety of ocean and river cruises.
The promo is good on all Europe and Asia river cruises departing now through June 30, 2023. On Scenic river cruise sailings, the special offer applies to all cabins, and to Vista- or Horizon-deck cabins aboard Emerald Cruises river voyages.
In terms of ocean itineraries, the deal is good on all of Emerald Cruises’ 2022 and 2023 Arabian Sea departures. Meanwhile, Scenic is extending the offer on all 2022 and 2023 Eclipse Americas departures, including ocean itineraries along the east and west coasts of Canada and the U.S., as well as various Latin America voyages.
The limited-time ‘Second Guest Sails Free’ promotion is valid only on new bookings made between July 25 and August 14 for eligible 2022 and 2023 river and ocean sailings. Payment must be made in full within 72 hours of booking their cruise and both guests are required to occupy the same cabin in order to qualify.
Featured River Cruise Itineraries:
Emerald Cruises’ eight-day Sensations of Lyon and Provence sailing, which takes guests along the Rhone and Saone rivers between Lyon and Nice, offering a quintessential taste of Southern France. Because the line’s pricing includes all meals, gratuities, tours, and even airport transfers to and from the ship, travelers can enjoy a hassle-free vacation without worrying about keeping an eye on their expenses.
Scenic Cruises is debuting its new, eight-day Charming Castles & Vineyards of the Rhine & Moselle itinerary for 2023, which sails between Frankfurt and Basel, introducing guests to all sorts of historical sights along the way, as well as the region’s world-famous wines.
Featured Ocean Itineraries:
Emerald Cruises’ Gems of the Arabian Peninsula takes guests on an eight-day adventure through the countries of Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, aboard its luxury yacht, the Emerald Azzurra.
Scenic Cruises’ ultra-luxury Scenic Eclipse is set to sail its 11-day Latin America Delights this year and next, stopping at some of the best sites along the western coast of South America between Lima and Santiago.
