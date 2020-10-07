Scenic Opens Up 2022 European River Cruise Collection Early
WHY IT RATES: Book for 2022 and receive free flights, plus added perks! Also check out Scenic's new itineraries, featuring Vienna, Budapest and tantalizing French food. -- Lacey Pfalz, Editorial Intern
Boston, October 2020 – Due to rising demand for its 2021 river cruises, award-winning Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has gone ahead and opened up booking for its 2022 European river cruise season. The truly all-inclusive river cruise company is unveiling a new itinerary and several new Scenic Freechoice excursions as well as a number of special offers for those who plan ahead.
Early-booking savings include free Premium Economy flights for sailings of 11 or more days and free Economy flights on 8- to 10-day itineraries. Scenic is also offering Business Class air for only $1,995 per guest. Paying in full within 14 days of booking reduces the fare by $500 per guest and all bookings come with the new Book with Confidence program, providing guests with additional flexibility and peace of mind with a free Deposit Protection Plan (value $125) and deposits reduced 50%.
The company has also unveiled its Cruise in Confidence plan – detailing the many steps taken to keep guests and crew safe while cruising. Scenic is working closely with IG River Cruise, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and local and international Government Health agencies to ensure developed protocols meet and exceed the latest regulatory requirements.
Scenic is highlighting three relatively new itineraries for 2022 – a five-day cruise between Vienna and Budapest; and two highly-regarded culinary itineraries focusing on French gastronomic delights. The five-day Tastes of Imperial Europe introduces guests to the three of the most amazing cities in Europe - Vienna, Bratislava and Budapest. Moving from introductions to Vienna’s coffee culture and its gilded palaces to learning about everyday life in Bratislava from a local family while enjoying food from their kitchen to in-depth touring of Budapest, one of Europe’s most beautiful cities, guests get an eyeful and a great education in European history.
The two culinary itineraries, Tastes of Southern France on the Rhône and the Flavours of Bordeaux itinerary cruising the Garonne, take a deep dive in all things food. The culinary cruises include an onboard dinner prepared by Michelin star chef Didier Goiffon and a cooking class at three-star Michelin chef Georges Blanc’s restaurant. Guests can learn the family secrets of regional recipes with Scenic’s new ‘Ancestry of the Kitchen’ program. The program includes a series of authentic cooking classes held in the homes of locals including Dutch Apple Pie baking in Hoorn, Bulgarian Banica in Vidin, and a traditional Portuguese bread-making experience.
On the Gems of the Danube itinerary, a new for 2022 Scenic Freechoice highlight takes you behind-the-scenes tour of Artstetten Castle, situated near the Wachau Valley in Austria. Dating back to the 13th century, the castle has welcomed famous residents over the years, including Archduke Franz Ferdinand. Scenic guests tour with the castle’s current owners hearing age-old tales, plus visit the family crypt and onsite museum.
A newly added tour of the villages of Alkmaar and Schermerhorn will showcase some of the finest 16th-century windmills that have become such an iconic part of the Netherlands – part of the popular Jewels of Europe river cruise. On the Romantic Rhine & Moselle river cruise, a new Scenic Freechoice highlight is a visit to the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial near Maastricht. Guests will learn more about the WWII American soldiers who fought here and visit the Eben Emael Fortress which was built to protect from German invasion.
The 5-star Scenic Space-Ships offer all-inclusive luxury experiences - from private butler service and unlimited complimentary beverages and spirits including mini-bar re-stocked daily, to six on-board dining options, a wellness area, fitness center and Salt Therapy Lounge (on most ships). And guests will never have to reach for the wallet or purse as everything (except a haircut or massage) is included: tips and gratuities, expert local guides, all Scenic Freechoice activities that allow for a more personalized vacation, plus Scenic Enrich events which are exclusive to Scenic and its guests.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has grown over its 34-year history to include award-winning, all-inclusive river and ocean cruises and handcrafted land tours that take participants to many of the world’s most fascinating destinations. Since 2008, Scenic has offered river cruises in Europe, SE Asia, Russia and Egypt on its 15 Space-Ships. In 2019, Scenic introduced the world’s first luxury Discovery Yacht, the 228-guest Scenic Eclipse.
SOURCE: Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours 2022 Itinerary Press Release
