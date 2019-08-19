Scenic Reveals Scenic Eclipse 2020 Season
The new brochure highlights six new itineraries that span 38 countries and visit more than 60 new ports.
Coinciding with Scenic Eclipse’s inaugural voyage on August 15 from Reykjavik, Iceland, Scenic has released its new digital brochure for the Scenic Eclipse’s 2020-2022 season. The digital brochure can be viewed online or those wishing for a printed version can register:
“This new brochure is the most comprehensive program we have released,” said Anna Wolfsteiner, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Scenic Group. “It features six new itineraries comprising of 47 departures spanning 38 countries, and offering visits to 68 new ports, including some of the most stunning UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites while offering some truly unique experiences in destinations around the world.”
Scenic has also released video footage of the stunning Scenic Eclipse as she sails into the port of Valletta, Malta. The video is a peek for guests who are anticipating the excitement they will enjoy on their voyage with Scenic Eclipse, and for non-guests to better grasp why this ship is so special.
“Coming into port on any cruise ship is spectacular,” offered Captain Griffiths, Captain Scenic Eclipse. “It is the first glimpse guests get of the city and country they are stopping in. There is a real sense of excitement and anticipation. Coming in on a ship like Scenic Eclipse will be even more exciting, as its size allows access to many ports that larger ships are not able to enter. Meaning our guests will, in many instances, have a truly unique arrival experience.”
Scenic Eclipse 2020-2022 Brochure Highlights:
—Two Antarctica seasons with 20 departures and the opportunity to view a solar eclipse from the deck of the Scenic Eclipse (December 2020 and December 2021)
—Wild Alaska and British Columbia-from Vancouver to Nome, Alaska, traveling through the Aleutian Islands and the Inside Passage for the first time.
—Baja to Costa Rica Whales and Wilderness–from San Diego to Cost Rica and all the wonders of Latin America including the breathtaking Mexican Riviera.
—High Arctic Explorer–traveling as far north as North Cape, through the Svalbard Archipelago and the magnificent fjords, waterfalls, mountains and sleepy fishing villages of Norway.
—Panama and Columbia Discovery – transiting the famous Panama Canal, exploring the jungles and islands of Central America.
Scenic Eclipse has set a new benchmark in luxury expedition ocean cruising suites with 114 luxurious suites across five decks, a sumptuous 5,920ft2 Senses Spa, up to 10 dining venues, butler service to every suite, a staff to guest ratio of 1:1, and onboard helicopters and submarine offering truly unique discovery experiences.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has grown over its 33-year history to include award-winning, all-inclusive escorted tours that take participants to many of the world’s most fascinating destinations and, since 2008, truly all-inclusive, five-star river cruises in Europe, SE Asia, Russia and Egypt on its 15 Space-Ships. On August 15, 2019, Scenic is introducing the world’s first Discovery Yacht, the 228-guest Scenic Eclipse. Sister brand Emerald Waterways has seven Star-Ships offering European river sailings with an eighth (Emerald Harmony) launching this year for SE Asia’s Mekong River. Exclusive charters are offered on SE Asia’s Irrawaddy River; the Volga River in Russia; yacht cruises out of Croatia; and Egypt’s Nile River.
Additional information on these and other cruises, brochures and reservations can be obtained via travel agents; or in the US: www.scenicusa.com; phone 844-788-7985; or email: info@scenicusa.com; and in Canada: www.scenic.ca; phone (866) 689-8611; or email: info@scenic.ca. Brochures can also be downloaded directly from the website.
SOURCE: Scenic Cruises press release.
