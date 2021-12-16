Last updated: 12:41 PM ET, Thu December 16 2021

Scenic Unveils 2023-24 Antarctica Program With Fly-Cruise Itineraries

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Theresa Norton December 16, 2021

Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo via Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours)

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours is introducing new 2023-24 Antarctica itineraries that allow guests to avoid the often-rocky Drake Passage by flying from Chile to the ultra-luxury yacht, Scenic Eclipse, at King George Island, the largest of the South Shetland Islands.

The two-hour flight replaces the two-day Drake Passage crossing on the new nine- and 10-day offerings. Scenic also is introducing a 16-day cruise that heads south of the Antarctic Circle, a rarely visited region of the world.

Guests booking the new 2023-24 Antarctica itineraries can save up to 10 percent for early booking and 10 percent for paying in full 12 months before departure.

The new nine-day “Antarctica Insights: Fly & Cruise” voyage will fly guests to King George Island and return by yacht to Ushuaia, Argentina. Fares start at $17,417 per person, double. The reverse 10-day itinerary – flying from King George Island to Punta Arenas, Chile, at the end of the cruise – is priced from $17,617. Prices include the early-booking discount.

For those looking to avoid the Drake Passage crossing completely, Scenic is also offering the nine-day “Wild Antarctica: Fly the Drake” itinerary, with flights both ways between Punta Arenas and King George Island. Guests will spend one night at each end of the cruise in Punta Arenas and the rest of the time exploring the White Continent. There are three departures, and fares begin at $15,722.

The new 16-day “Beyond the Antarctic Circle” voyage, which explores south of the Antarctic Circle, will depart Feb. 9, 2024, and is priced from $20,032.

All Scenic Eclipse voyages are all-inclusive, including itinerary-required flights, transfers, up to 10 fine dining experiences, premium beverages, immersive excursions, butlers, use of the spa (services are extra) and more.

Theresa Norton
