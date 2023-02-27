Scenic Unveils 2024 European River Cruise Season Offerings
Scenic has unveiled its 2024 European river cruise offerings, which include two new itineraries – a 10-day “Danube in Depth” that sails between Budapest and Nuremburg and an 11-day “Iconic Danube” with a three-night stay in Prague, Czech Republic.
Scenic is offering savings of up to $1,500 per couple and, if the booking is paid in full at least 12 months prior to sailing (or within 72 hours of booking if within 12 months), guests can choose either free roundtrip economy airfare, a free land extension or an additional $2,000-per-couple savings.
For guests interested in going to France in 2024, Scenic recommends booking early since the country will mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and host the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The eight-day “Highlights of Normandy & the Seine” includes the sites of the D-Day landings in Normandy. Scenic offers two- and three-night Paris extensions for more time in the City of Light.
Scenic offers 12 city stays and extensions, available on nearly every itinerary. The five-day “Ljubljana & Zagreb” extends several itineraries including the 14-day “Jewels of Europe” and explores Slovenia and Croatia. Three nights in either Lisbon or Madrid can be added before or after sailing on the Douro River in Portugal. An 11-day “Black Sea Explorer” cruise includes six days in Transylvania and the former summer residence of the Romanian family Bran Castle, home of the legend Count Dracula.
The river cruises include exclusive events called Scenic Enrich, which include a private classical evening concert at Palais Liechtenstein, available on several Danube sailings, to a private concert at Porto’s historic Sao Francisco Church on the Douro sailings.
Scenic Freechoice are immersive experiences that include shopping and cooking lessons with the chef, wine tastings at vineyards, city walking and cycling tours, hikes, kayaking on the Danube, learning how cheeses are made or olives grown and more.
Scenic also offers “Ultimate River Cruise Combinations” that combine some popular itineraries to create a longer vacation experience. The 23-day “North Sea to Black Sea” takes in the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers through eight countries. The 21-day “Gems of the Seine & Unforgettable Douro” includes the D-Day landing sites in Normandy and Portugal’s Porto. Six offerings run from 21 to 23 days.
The Scenic Space-Ships offer private butler service, unlimited complimentary beverages and spirits including mini-bar re-stocked daily, six onboard dining options and a wellness area and fitness center. Included are tips and gratuities, local guides, all Scenic Freechoice activities, plus exclusive Scenic Enrich events.
To view the new 72-page brochure online or request a print copy, click here.
