Seabourn Announces 2022 Itineraries In Europe, Alaska, Canada and New England
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Lacey Pfalz February 04, 2021
Seabourn, the luxury ocean travel line, announced it will open many of its summer and fall 2022 voyages for purchase on Friday, February 5.
The cruises feature itineraries in northern Europe, New England and Canada, Alaska and the Mediterranean, cruising to large ports and lesser-known, but no less important, ones.
The smaller Seabourn ships, designed to access ports that larger cruise ships cannot, feature all-balcony suites and spacious spaces. Twenty-seven new ports have been added in Europe alone, including Vis and Trogir in Croatia, Esbjerg in Denmark, La Ciotat and Douarnenez in France and Laerdal in Norway. For a full list of itineraries on sale, please visit Seabourn.
One of Seabourn’s current promotions is the “Early Bonus Savings” promotion, in which guests who book select 2022 sailings and pay their booking in full by March 31, 2021, will receive 10% off their base cruise fare. This can be combined with other current promotions for extra savings.
“For the past year, most of us have been dreaming about traveling again and exploring this magnificent world we live in,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “We hope our new 2022 voyages will give luxury travelers something to look forward to and encourage them to make future travel plans. There is no better way to explore Europe, Alaska, and Canada and New England than with Seabourn.”
Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage and offers several unique experiences for its guests. Seabourn Conversations are learning lectures by accomplished professionals, and Ventures by Seabourn are optional shore excursions led by Seabourn Expedition teams to help guests learn about the various natural and cultural wonders of the destinations they visit.
