Seabourn Cancels Quest’s 2021-22 Antarctica Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Theresa Norton September 08, 2021
Seabourn has announced that Seabourn Quest will return to service in the Mediterranean on May 10, 2022.
The revised restart date means the brand is canceling the 2021-22 Antarctica and South America season on Seabourn Quest, which also includes the Amazon region.
The line is currently operating two of the five ships in its fleet, Seabourn Odyssey and Seabourn Ovation. The company said it continues to work with various global government and port officials to develop plans for a full return of cruise travel.
Seabourn Quest will spend summer 2022 homeporting from Venice, Italy, and will visit destinations in the Adriatic and Ionian seas through mid-July before turning west and north to Spain, Portugal, France and the United Kingdom.
Guests and travel advisors on canceled voyages will receive information applicable to their booking. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources instead of calling the reservation call center due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Seabourn, Antarctica, South America, Mediterranean, Spain
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS