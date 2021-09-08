Last updated: 03:04 PM ET, Wed September 08 2021

Seabourn Cancels Quest’s 2021-22 Antarctica Season

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Theresa Norton September 08, 2021

Seabourn Quest
Aerial view of Seabourn Quest. (photo via Seabourn)

Seabourn has announced that Seabourn Quest will return to service in the Mediterranean on May 10, 2022.

The revised restart date means the brand is canceling the 2021-22 Antarctica and South America season on Seabourn Quest, which also includes the Amazon region.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Delta’s pre-flight testing.

Delta Air Lines Study Shows COVID Testing Before Flights Helps...

Savor in Budapest

Tauck To Require Guests Be 100 Percent Vaccinated on All...

Jamaica

CDC Adds Jamaica and Other Countries to Level 4 Travel...

South, African, Airways

South African Airways Returns to Flying September 23

The line is currently operating two of the five ships in its fleet, Seabourn Odyssey and Seabourn Ovation. The company said it continues to work with various global government and port officials to develop plans for a full return of cruise travel.

Seabourn Quest will spend summer 2022 homeporting from Venice, Italy, and will visit destinations in the Adriatic and Ionian seas through mid-July before turning west and north to Spain, Portugal, France and the United Kingdom.

Guests and travel advisors on canceled voyages will receive information applicable to their booking. Seabourn asks guests and travel advisors to use the online resources instead of calling the reservation call center due to the possibility of high call volumes and the potential of long on-hold wait times.

For more information on Seabourn, Antarctica, South America, Mediterranean, Spain

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Seven Seas Grandeur's Prime 7 Steakhouse.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces Details, Itineraries for...

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Hurtigruten Expeditions Reveals Godmothers for MS Fridtjof Nansen

Crystal Sells 62-Passenger Crystal Esprit Yacht

Royal Caribbean Group CFO Discusses Silversea’s Bright Future

Carnival Cruise Line Provides Ship To House Aid Workers in New Orleans

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS