Seabourn Encore Returning Earlier Than Anticipated
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Janeen Christoff September 29, 2021
Seabourn will bring the Seabourn Encore back into service earlier than anticipated.
She will begin sailing on February 19, 2022, with a series of new 10- and 11-day itineraries to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean. Originally, the Seabourn Encore was set to begin sailing on April 17, 2022.
The ship will sail roundtrip from Lisbon before heading to Athens for its regularly scheduled sailings with Eastern Mediterranean deployment in the summer, starting in April.
For guests who want a longer sailing, Seabourn is offering a combination of the Canary Islands and Mediterranean cruise along with a repositioning cruise in March and April, with all of Seabourn's luxury amenities and a 10 percent discount as well.
"The Canary Islands are a tropical paradise for sun-seekers and nature enthusiasts, making them a beautiful getaway at this time of year. We saw the opportunity to bring Seabourn Encore back earlier than anticipated in these destinations rich in culture, history, and renowned cuisine, and with our partnership with UNESCO, to help guests discover something special all along the way," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.
"We're also looking forward to welcome Sir Tim Rice back on board to celebrate the ship's first voyage back in service, making for a very memorable holiday that our guests will never forget."
These new itineraries will be available starting October 5, 2021.
Seabourn and Belinda King Creative Productions are set to welcome Entertainment Partner Sir Tim Rice onboard Seabourn Encore's first return to service voyage on February 19, 2022. They will premiere "The Kings", a brand new contemporary male vocal group exclusive to the brand. Performances of "The Kings" are currently scheduled to run on the Feb. 19 and March 1, 2022, voyages.
Sponsored Content
-
Distinct Brands Under One UmbrellaPromoted by Palladium Hotel Group
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Seabourn, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS