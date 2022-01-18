Last updated: 01:40 PM ET, Tue January 18 2022

Seabourn Extends Flexible Cancellation Policy

Seabourn's second expedition ship
Seabourn's second expedition ship is named Seabourn Pursuit. (Rendering via Seabourn)

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line, has extended its “Book With Confidence” policy for all bookings made through March 31, 2022, on sailing departing by September 30, 2022.

Guests with bookings made by March 31, 2022, can cancel their cruise up to 30 days prior to departure or within 30 days of embarkation if they test positive for or have been directly exposed to COVID-19. These guests will receive a future cruise credit, which they then have twelve months to use from the date of receiving the credit.

“One of the biggest ways we can help travel advisors and their clients right now is by recognizing they need flexibility to change their plans or make final payments closer to their voyage,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn.

“The extension of our Book With Confidence policy is intended to reassure our guests that they can still commit to a future trip with Seabourn while having some extra peace of mind.”

Final payment dates have also been revised for cruises through May 31, 2022. Final payments are now due within 60 days of departure. Cancellation fees will now kick in 60 days prior to departure for voyages through the same date.

