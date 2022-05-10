Seabourn Quest Returns to Service Out of Barcelona
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Claudette Covey May 10, 2022
Seabourn’s Seabourn Quest returned to service May 10 on an 11-day “Italy & Adriatic Gems” itinerary from Barcelona to Ravenna.
With its return to service, the ultra-luxury line will have four ships sailing in May, with Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Encore plying Mediterranean waters and Seabourn Odyssey operating Alaska itineraries.
Seabourn Sojourn is set to resume service out of Athens on June 6, 2022.
“Our team members on Seabourn Quest are excited to welcome guests back on board and very much looking forward to delivering special ‘Seabourn Moments’ when they sail with us,” said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz.
“It’s not too late to book a summer getaway, and these voyages will offer a fantastic experience as the ship sails from one historic destination to the next, with much to offer on board and ashore along the way.”
On May 21, Seabourn Quest will embark on a series of seven, 10- and 11-day itineraries roundtrip from Ravenna.
On July 12, it will sail on a 10-day “Adriatic Gems and Italy” itinerary followed by a 14-day “Jewels of Western Europe” cruise, which concludes in Dover (London) on Aug. 5.
From Dover, the ship will sail on a 24-day “Route of the Vikings” itinerary, with calls at ports in Scotland, Iceland and Greenland before arriving in Montreal, where it will sail on three 12-day Canada/New England cruises.
Seabourn Quest will reposition south to Miami and Central and South America before it makes its return to Europe in late March 2023.
Guests are eligible for onboard credits of $1,00 per suite in oceanview and verandah accommodations, and $2,000 per suite for penthouse accommodations and above.
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Seabourn
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS