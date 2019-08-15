Seabourn Returns to Istanbul, Turkey, in 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn August 15, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The ultra-luxury cruise line will be returning to Istanbul, Turkey with four, seven-day eastern Mediterranean voyages. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Seabourn, the world’s finest ultra-luxury travel experience, is returning to Istanbul, Turkey, in October 2020 aboard the line’s newest ship, Seabourn Ovation. The 300-suite ship – all with verandas - will sail four seven-day eastern Mediterranean voyages between Istanbul and Athens, Greece, or Athens to Istanbul exploring the iconic Greek Isles and richly historic cities in Turkey.
Guests will either embark or debark in Istanbul during the four new week-long itineraries, which will include:
Seven-day Ephesus & Greek Isles (October 10 and October 24, 2020) – Seabourn Ovation will depart Athens and sail to the beautiful Greek Islands, including Patmos; Agios Nikolaos, Crete; Mykonos, and Skiathos, as well as Bozcaada and Kusadasi, Turkey, before arriving at Istanbul. The ship’s visit to Kusadasi will feature Seabourn’s signature complimentary “Evening at Ephesus,” a private classical concert in the ancient ruins under the stars that became a favorite for guests.
Seven-day Turkish & Aegean Treasures (October 17 and October 31, 2020) – The ship will depart Istanbul and traverse the waters of the Aegean Sea to Myrina, Rhodes, Santorini, and Spétsai in Greece, while also visiting Çesme and Bodrum along the turquoise coast of Turkey, before arriving at Athens.
“Istanbul is a fascinating city steeped in history, with stunning architectural wonders and cultural sites,” said Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn. “These sailings – with so much heritage accessible in every port – are perfect for anyone considering a trip to the Eastern Mediterranean in 2020.”
Travelers wishing to explore Turkey more in-depth may combine the two seven-day voyages for a longer and more immersive 14-day experience. In addition to receiving a memorable journey in Turkey and Greece, guests will also receive savings of up to 10% off of regular cruise fares when they book back-to-back sailings.
In addition, Seabourn Odyssey will also visit several cities in Turkey in 2020, including Cesme, Kusadasi, Fethiye, and Bodrum during the ship’s eastern Mediterranean season.
Prior to the four new itineraries, Seabourn Ovation will spend the summer of 2020 in Northern Europe, offering seven- and 14-day voyages, including in the Baltic between Copenhagen and Stockholm, as well as along the North Cape and to St. Petersburg, Russia. Then the ship will head to the British Isles and travel around the continent from Dover to Lisbon via Paris. In the fall, Seabourn Ovation will sail the Mediterranean from the Iberian Peninsula to Morocco, the French and Italian Rivieras, and on to Greece and Turkey. These voyages may also be combined and booked back-to-back for an in-depth travel experience.
Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world’s most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways.
Regular guests of Seabourn will continue to find a number of innovative offerings and programs, including partnerships with a select group of companies and individuals whose dedication to superior quality, exceptional service and consistent customer satisfaction matches Seabourn.
Such programs include ‘An Evening with Tim Rice’, the new evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; ‘Shopping with the Chef’ excursions in select ports, with an expert Seabourn chef as guide to learn about regional markets and see how the freshest ingredients are selected; ‘Seabourn Conversations’ with special guest speaker including knowledgeable historians, naturalists, marine biologists, destination experts and more; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50’s and 60’s.
Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.
For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.
SOURCE: Seabourn press release.
