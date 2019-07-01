Seabourn Reveals Details of Custom Submarines for New Expedition Ships
July 01, 2019
Seabourn revealed more details Monday about the custom submarines which will be found on the cruise line’s two upcoming ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships.
The two U-Boat Worx Cruise Sub 7 submarines were explicitly designed for Seabourn and will be featured on the Seabourn Venture and her yet-to-be-named sister ship. Each of the battery-powered vessels will carry six guests and one pilot to depths of over 900 feet.
Passengers will be seated in two transparent acrylic spheres flanking the center pilot’s station, where they will be able to explore sunken wrecks, reefs and view marine wildlife in their natural habitat.
“The undersea world is often considered as the last great frontier on Earth, with more than 80 percent of the underwater realm remaining unmapped, unobserved, and unexplored according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration,” Seabourn vice president Robin West said in a statement. “With these subs, we’re going to take our guests to places that few have ever seen firsthand, leaving them with a perspective on the world around us that is jaw-dropping and will create stories to last a lifetime.”
The Seabourn submarines will be outfitted with a host of optional equipment, including a 4k underwater video camera system, a six-function manipulator arm, custom embroidered leather upholstery, two air conditioning systems, a Bluetooth stereo system and a champagne chiller.
Guests will be able to enjoy the submarines multiple times per day in regions around the world where conditions are suitable. The vessels will also be equipped with underwater LED lights, imaging sonar and an advanced underwater tracking and navigation system.
