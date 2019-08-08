Seabourn Summer Opportunity Sales Event Ends Soon
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Mackenzie Cullen August 08, 2019
Seabourn, one of the world’s finest ultra-luxury resorts at sea, has extended their Summer Opportunity Sales Event.
If booked by August 15th, guests can receive:
- New Special Pricing & Values
- Veranda for Ocean View Suite Upgrades
- Up to Three Category Veranda Suite Upgrades
- Up to $500USD Shipboard Credit per Suite
- Up to $750USD Air Credit per person
- 300-minute Internet Package per person
- Up to 15% savings on Combination Cruises
Guests who book any Penthouse or Premium Suite will receive $1,000USD shipboard credit per suite and an unlimited Internet package per suite.
Click here to view Terms & Conditions of Seabourn’s Summer Opportunity Sales Event.
With a fleet of six luxurious ships and itineraries spread all over the world, Seabourn’s sale offers a lot to choose from. No matter the choice of ship and destination, however, all guests who book a stay on a Seabourn cruise can expect world-class gourmet dining, an oceanfront suite, personal stewardess and complimentary premium spirits and fine wines.
Since each shipped is equipped with several restaurants and bars, shops, lounges, a spa, fitness center, pool, casino and discovery center, guests will have no shortage of activities to pursue while at sea. It is the choice of itinerary that makes all the difference for Seabourn guests. Seabourn’s Summer Opportunity Sales Event includes over 175 select 2019 and 2020 sailings:
- Four Alaska itineraries aboard the Seabourn Sojourn
- Six Antarctica & Patagonia itineraries aboard the Seabourn Quest
- Fourteen Arabia, Africa & India itineraries aboard the Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Odyssey
- Fourteen Asia itineraries aboard the Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Odyssey
- Fifteen Australia & New Zealand itineraries aboard the Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Odyssey
- Six Canada & New England itineraries aboard the Seabourn Quest
- Thirteen Caribbean itineraries aboard the Seabourn Odyssey and Seabourn Sojourn,
- Twenty Mediterranean itineraries aboard the Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Odyssey
- Two Northern Europe itineraries aboard the Seabourn Ovation
- Three Pacific Coast itineraries aboard the Seabourn Sojourn
- Three Panama Canal itineraries aboard the Seabourn Sojourn and Seabourn Quest
- Ten South America & Antarctica itineraries aboard the Seabourn Quest
- One Transatlantic itinerary aboard the Seabourn Odyssey
- Fifty-six special “Exotic” itineraries
- Ten special “Holiday” itineraries
For more information on Seabourn and its ships, visit https://www.seabourn.com/en_US.html.
For more information on Seabourn
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS