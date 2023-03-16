Seabourn to Sell Odyssey Cruise Ship to Japanese Company
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Seabourn Theresa Norton March 16, 2023
Seabourn is selling the 32,000-ton, 450-guest Seabourn Odyssey to Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL).
Following the sale, Seabourn will continue to operate all published voyages through August 22, 2024, under a charter arrangement. Seabourn Odyssey will be delivered to MOL after that.
“We are proud that Seabourn Odyssey carried our guests across the world for the last 14 years and are happy to see her join a great company, MOL,” said Seabourn President Natalya Leahy.
“As we prepare to say farewell to Odyssey in September 2024, I am excited to further optimize our fleet as we grow our expedition business. With the addition of Seabourn Pursuit this summer, Seabourn will have one of the most modern fleets in the ultra-luxury segment with an average age of just seven years.”
Seabourn’s first expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, entered service in 2022 and will be followed by Seabourn Pursuit in August.
Seabourn’s expansion means more deployment opportunities and a higher guest capacity compared to 2019, even after Seabourn Odyssey’s departure, Leahy said.
