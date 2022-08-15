Seabourn Updates COVID-19 Testing Protocols
Starting September 6, 2022, fully vaccinated passengers sailing with Seabourn will no longer be required to submit pre-cruise COVID-19 tests. However, unvaccinated guests will be required to submit a self-administered test conducted within three days of sailing.
The simplified requirements apply to most of the luxury line's itineraries of up to 15 nights and do not apply to cruises in countries such as "Canada, Australia and Greece where regulations may vary," Seabourn said.
"These updated guidelines reflect our ongoing commitment to protecting our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside employees," said Seabourn President Josh Leibowitz.
Although pre-cruise testing is no longer required on cruises of up to 15 nights, guests aged 5 and older must provide proof of vaccination prior to embarkation, "not including Panama Canal transits, trans-ocean and designated remote voyages," Seabourn said.
All guests sailing on itineraries of 16 nights or longer – in addition to full Panama Canal transit, trans-ocean and designated remote voyages – will be required to show proof of COVID-19 tests administered within three days of embarkation.
Guests are required to be vaccinated or request an exemption from the line.
The streamlined guidelines "are subject to the local regulations of applicable homeports and destinations," Seabourn concluded.
