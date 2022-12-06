SeaDream Opens Bookings for Early 2025 Caribbean Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship SeaDream Yacht Club Theresa Norton December 06, 2022
SeaDream Yacht Club has opened sales on 32 early 2025 Caribbean voyages from January through April 2025. The company operates twin 56-stateroom luxury yachts, SeaDream I and SeaDream II.
The itineraries include unspoiled and uncrowded islands of Bequia, Prickly Pear, and Mayreau, among many others.
“With a SeaDream luxury yachting experience, guests explore the best that the Caribbean has to offer. Whether it’s gorgeous South Friar’s Bay, an intimate port in St. Kitts, or the equally popular Jost Van Dyke, home to our signature Champagne & Caviar Splash beach party, guests will have a memorable experience at every stop,” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad. “Itineraries feature more overnights in destinations like St. Barth’s, adding an exciting nightlife element, and multiple destinations in playful yachting harbors that the big ships can’t reach, where SeaDream guests can explore ashore without crowds.”
Several of SeaDream Yacht Club’s early 2025 Caribbean itineraries call on a new island each day.
The “British & French Islands Explorer” sails from St. Thomas to St. Martin, February 1-8, 2025. Ports include White Bay, Jost van Dyke, in the British Virgin Islands; Falmouth Bay, Antigua; Cruz Bay, St. John; and an overnight for two full days in St. Barths.
The “West Indies Explorer,” sailing from Bridgetown to St. John’s March 29-April 5, 2025, will visit Mayreau and Bequia, the Grenadines; Iles de Saintes, Guadeloupe; Charlestown, Nevis; and Philipsburg, Sint Maarten. An evening call in St. Kitts will feature SeaDream’s new evening beach party.
The two yachts recently underwent $10 million renovations. Both have marinas that open from the ship, allowing guests to glide down a new water slide or take out personal sailboats, Hobie Cat catamarans, kayaks, a banana boat, wakeboards, snorkeling gear, a floating island and trampoline, stand-up paddleboards, and personal watercraft.
