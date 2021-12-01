Last updated: 01:18 PM ET, Wed December 01 2021

SeaDream Yacht Club Celebrates the Season with Savings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship SeaDream Yacht Club Lacey Pfalz December 01, 2021

SeaDream I and II.
PHOTO: SeaDream I and II. (Photo courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club)

SeaDream Yacht Club is offering $1,000 savings per stateroom booked for its Sail-Away Event, with fourteen 2022 itineraries participating in the sale.

The yacht cruises offer personalized service, all oceanview staterooms and suites and offer beautiful ports of call.

There are currently eight 2022 voyages on sale for the Caribbean, from January, March and December. The Bridgetown, Barbados Roundtrip itinerary sails from January 3-9, 2022, visiting Man-O-War Bay in Trinidad and Tobago; St. George’s, Grenada; Mayreau, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and three other ports.

Between March 27 and April 3, guests can enjoy the San Juan, Puerto Rico Roundtrip itinerary, which visits two destinations in the Dominican Republic, as well as Caja de Muertos, Culebra Island and Esperanza in Puerto Rico; and White Bay in the British Virgin Islands.

There are six participating Mediterranean voyages to choose from, all between October and November, 2022. The Nice, France Roundtrip itinerary sails on October 29 through November 5, 2022, visiting Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Calvi, Cinque Terre, Portofino and Monte Carlo.

The Barcelona, Spain to Malaga, Spain itinerary sails between November 7-14, 2022, visiting Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Cartagena, Puerto Banus and Gibraltar before ending in Malaga.

To learn more or to book a cruise, please click here.

