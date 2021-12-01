SeaDream Yacht Club Celebrates the Season with Savings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship SeaDream Yacht Club Lacey Pfalz December 01, 2021
SeaDream Yacht Club is offering $1,000 savings per stateroom booked for its Sail-Away Event, with fourteen 2022 itineraries participating in the sale.
The yacht cruises offer personalized service, all oceanview staterooms and suites and offer beautiful ports of call.
There are currently eight 2022 voyages on sale for the Caribbean, from January, March and December. The Bridgetown, Barbados Roundtrip itinerary sails from January 3-9, 2022, visiting Man-O-War Bay in Trinidad and Tobago; St. George’s, Grenada; Mayreau, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and three other ports.
Between March 27 and April 3, guests can enjoy the San Juan, Puerto Rico Roundtrip itinerary, which visits two destinations in the Dominican Republic, as well as Caja de Muertos, Culebra Island and Esperanza in Puerto Rico; and White Bay in the British Virgin Islands.
There are six participating Mediterranean voyages to choose from, all between October and November, 2022. The Nice, France Roundtrip itinerary sails on October 29 through November 5, 2022, visiting Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Calvi, Cinque Terre, Portofino and Monte Carlo.
The Barcelona, Spain to Malaga, Spain itinerary sails between November 7-14, 2022, visiting Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Cartagena, Puerto Banus and Gibraltar before ending in Malaga.
To learn more or to book a cruise, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
For more information on SeaDream Yacht Club, Caribbean, Mediterranean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS