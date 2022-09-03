Last updated: 10:28 AM ET, Sat September 03 2022

SeaDream Yacht Club Relaxes COVID Restrictions

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship SeaDream Yacht Club Rich Thomaselli September 03, 2022

Sleeping on the Balinese bed on the outside deck
Sleeping under the stars on a Balinese bed on a SeaDream mega-yacht. (Photo via SeaDream)

Miami-based SeaDream Yacht Club is joining its sisterhood on the sea and easing its health protocols for sailing.

Like Silversea Cruises did earlier this week, SeaDream says it will relax its COVID resting requirements on all sailings. While still encouraging guests ages 12 and up to be fully vaccinated, it is no longer required for any guests on SeaDream to show proof of vaccination prior to boarding.

SeaDream will also no longer conduct COVID-19 antigen tests during the guest embarkation process, nor require guests to test while on board.

Depending on the itinerary, SeaDream will continue to coordinate with ports and destinations to ensure consistency with local requirements. Some governments in the Mediterranean and Caribbean have protocols that require proof of vaccination status and/or testing, so SeaDream advises all guests to check with their local government resources, airlines, and destination countries for the most current requirements for travel and entry.

“We believe these updated protocols will not only make the guest experience easier and more comfortable—providing optimal travel flexibility for our valued guests—they will also usher in a new season that redefines travel by yacht through the Mediterranean and Caribbean,” Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream said in a statement.

SeaDream staff and crew will remain fully vaccinated and boosted as a precaution and will continue to follow hygiene protocols.

You can read more about SeaDream’s COVID policies on its website.

