Set Sail for an American Culinary Experience With AQSC

Travel is back and even tastier than ever with American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC).
The cruise line is back to sailing America’s rivers, and guests have even more to choose from in 2022 with American Culinary Experience sailings.
Passengers onboard the American Countess can experience signature dishes in the heartland from innovators in the culinary industry. The nine-day sailing from Memphis to Louisville includes stops in Madison, Indiana; Brandenburg, Kentucky; and New Madrid, Missouri.
The journey begins with a pre-cruise hotel stay in Louisville. Guests have the day and evening to explore the city on their own with advice available from AQSC representatives and local representatives on where to dine, visit and sightsee.
The American Countess sets sail the following day. Guests have time to experience the city’s quirky side, exploring local traditions and learning about Derby hats, Old Fashioned cocktails and the 120-foot Louisville Slugger that
towers over the city.
Day three is spent in Madison, Indiana, a quaint river town tucked away between Louisville and Cincinnati. Guests discover the city’s hidden treasures, including its 130-block historic district, the Lanier Mansion
State Historic Site and the hospitable downtown shopping district.
The American Countess then sails to Brandenburg, Kentucky, where day four is spent exploring its bourbon traditions set against a tableau of rolling farmland.
The next day is spent in Owensboro, Kentucky, with more bourbon on the menu as well as botanical gardens and bluegrass.
In Henderson, Kentucky, passengers visit the home of James Audubon and W.C. Handy and explore the warm, welcoming community before moving on to Paducah, Kentucky, and New Madrid, Missouri, known for its seismic history and the Civil War Battle of Island Number Ten.
The ship then sets sail for Memphis where the journey concludes. Guests can choose to add post-cruise premium experiences for a deeper dive into the local culture and cuisine.
The cruise includes unlimited shore excursions and beverages, including wine, a menu of spirits, local craft beers and specialty cocktails. Guests also enjoy a morning smoothie and juice bar as well as alternative dining venues featuring fresh lobster and USDA prime beef.
Onboard, passengers have access to 24-hour in-room dining as well as unlimited Wi-Fi access. There are bicycles and walking sticks available, too, as well as live, daily entertainment and enrichment opportunities.
