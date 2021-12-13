Shaq’s Mother Lucille O’Neal Christens Carnival Radiance
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton December 13, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line christened the Carnival Radiance on Dec. 12 in Long Beach, Calif., with the ship’s Godmother Dr. Lucille O’Neal and her son, Carnival Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal as featured guests.
Carnival Radiance was formerly known as Carnival Victory but was renamed after undergoing a $200 million bow-to-stern makeover. It is Carnival’s third ship sailing year-round from Long Beach along with Carnival Panorama and Carnival Miracle.
The naming ceremony began with a “We Are Family” video of Carnival Radiance crew members preparing the ship for guests.
“Carnival Radiance features all of Carnival’s fan favorites and more, so we are beyond excited to finally welcome her to the West Coast and to our fleet,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “And having Shaq’s mom, Lucille, an accomplished speaker who donates her time and talent to a wide range of charitable organizations as the ship’s godmother has made it even more special.”
Duffy presented Lucille O’Neal with a $25,000 donation to the Odessa Chambliss Quality of Life Fund that honors the lifetime accomplishments of Lucille’s mother, who worked in the medical field as a nurse. The fund’s primary mission is to provide financial contributions to help support students seeking a career in nursing and education.
As part of the ceremony, the O’Neals helped pour champagne atop a traditional ship’s bell, officially naming the ship. The City of Refuge Sanctuary Choir from Gardena, Calif., performed a gospel rendition of “We Are Family” as event guests waved light sticks during the finale.
“What a special evening it was to celebrate the debut of Carnival Radiance with my son by my side in what truly felt like a ‘We Are Family’ event,” Lucille O’Neal said. “It has been such a pleasure to be included in these exciting festivities, so I can only imagine how incredible it will be for guests to sail aboard this spectacular ship – they’re going to love it.”
Prior to the naming ceremony, the evening kicked off with the mother-son duo cutting a ribbon to officially open Big Chicken, the second seagoing restaurant created by Shaquille, which debuted on Mardi Gras earlier this year.
The ship was scheduled to depart Dec. 13 from the Port of Long Beach on its inaugural four-day cruise. Carnival Radiance will operate three-day voyages to Ensenada and four-day sailings to Ensenada and Catalina Island. Carnival Panorama operates week-long Mexican Riviera cruises and Carnival Miracle sails four- and five-day Mexico voyages.
In addition to Big Chicken, new offerings on Carnival Radiance include Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse created by Food Network’s Guy Fieri; Heroes Tribute Bar saluting those who serve in the Armed Forces; Cucina del Capitano family-style Italian restaurant; Bonsai Sushi; and the Caribbean-inspired RedFrog Pub.
The public spaces have been transformed as well and the ship’s hull features the line’s new red, white and blue livery fashioned after its flagship, Mardi Gras.
