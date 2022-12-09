Last updated: 11:10 AM ET, Fri December 09 2022

Shipbuilder Delays Delivery of New Carnival Jubilee

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton December 09, 2022

Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Jubilee, new cruise ship
The new Carnival Jubilee, the sister ship to the Mardi Gras. (Rendering via Carnival Cruise Line)

Because of shipyard delays, delivery of Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Jubilee has been postponed and six departures canceled.

The ship’s first voyage is now scheduled for December 23, 2023, from Galveston, Texas. Guests booked on the canceled six cruises have been notified, as have their travel advisors.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Virgin

Virgin Voyages Takes Delivery of Third Ship, Resilient Lady

Carnival Celebration

Carnival Celebration Introduces New Activities for Kids and Teens

Norwegian Prima Cruise Ship, Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Winter 2024-25, Summer 2025...

Seascape christening

MSC Cruises Christens MSC Seascape in New York

[CATEGORY_NEWSS]

Carnival Jubilee is under construction at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany. Meyer notified Carnival that the October 2023 delivery date was postponed due to supply chain logistics and related matters.

The original October 30, 2023, transatlantic journey from Southampton, U.K., to Galveston was scrapped along with five Caribbean sailings from Galveston. Carnival Jubilee now will transit directly to Galveston to operate the first guest cruise departing on December 23, 2023.

“This is disappointing news, but with the notification from the shipyard, we are advising our guests as quickly as we can,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate their understanding as we work to deliver another spectacular ship that will provide a vacation experience our guests deserve and will absolutely love.”

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Galveston, Texas, Caribbean

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Carnival Celebration

Carnival Celebration Introduces New Activities for Kids and Teens

Carnival Cruise Line

Margaritaville at Sea Offers Buy One, Get One Free Promotion

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Winter 2024-25, Summer 2025 Voyages

MSC Cruises Christens MSC Seascape in New York

Disney Cruise Line Returning to Tropical Destinations in Early 2024

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS