Shipbuilder Delays Delivery of New Carnival Jubilee
December 09, 2022
Because of shipyard delays, delivery of Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Jubilee has been postponed and six departures canceled.
The ship’s first voyage is now scheduled for December 23, 2023, from Galveston, Texas. Guests booked on the canceled six cruises have been notified, as have their travel advisors.
Carnival Jubilee is under construction at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany. Meyer notified Carnival that the October 2023 delivery date was postponed due to supply chain logistics and related matters.
The original October 30, 2023, transatlantic journey from Southampton, U.K., to Galveston was scrapped along with five Caribbean sailings from Galveston. Carnival Jubilee now will transit directly to Galveston to operate the first guest cruise departing on December 23, 2023.
“This is disappointing news, but with the notification from the shipyard, we are advising our guests as quickly as we can,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate their understanding as we work to deliver another spectacular ship that will provide a vacation experience our guests deserve and will absolutely love.”
